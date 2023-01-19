Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.02

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.02 and traded as high as $6.25. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 124,301 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $332.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

