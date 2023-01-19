GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
GIGM opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.