GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 71.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Articles

