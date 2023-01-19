Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Gentex by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentex Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

