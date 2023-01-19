GensoKishi Metaverse Market Capitalization Achieves $270.92 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $270.92 million and approximately $234,280.74 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

