Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.20

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 17398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -0.12.

Insider Transactions at Gemini Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

