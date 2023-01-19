Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.20

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 17398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.
Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of -0.12.
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
