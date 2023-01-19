Gemini Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $605.92 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00427002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,220.40 or 0.29972370 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.00783152 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

