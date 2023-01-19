GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a growth of 204.8% from the December 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,137.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBGPF shares. Investec upgraded shares of GB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 570 ($6.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.37) to GBX 515 ($6.28) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

GB Group stock remained flat at $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday. GB Group has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

