G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10,794.80 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00076399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00056873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024128 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

