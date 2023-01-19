G999 (G999) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,908.28

G999 (G999) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,908.28 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00076461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000268 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

