G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 238.5% in December

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GMINF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 1.20.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on G Mining Ventures from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

