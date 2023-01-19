FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 1,238 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $44,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,441. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

