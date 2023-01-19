FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.99 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE DEN opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.67. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,743,000 after purchasing an additional 308,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

