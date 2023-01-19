FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 16th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTLK. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $282.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.63. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 160.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 32.3% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

