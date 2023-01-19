FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Issued By Desjardins

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.42. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.71.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$68.58 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$62.35 and a 52-week high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.86.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$725.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million.

In related news, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,554.24. In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,887.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total value of C$30,206.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

