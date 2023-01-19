Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $51.84. 20,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,432,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.
The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
