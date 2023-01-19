Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $51.84. 20,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,432,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUTU. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. CLSA cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Futu Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Futu by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

