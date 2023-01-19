Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 991,016 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 84,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 85,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.