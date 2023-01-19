Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 158,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,093. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a P/E ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at $886,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

