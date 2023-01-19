Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FULC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 34,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $632.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 180,703 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,518,651.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,449,599 shares of company stock worth $13,695,667 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

