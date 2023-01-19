FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00008685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $594.68 million and approximately $48.27 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

