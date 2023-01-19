FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.10.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.79. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $29.04.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.98%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

