Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Sell” Rating from Numis Securities

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.41) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,855 ($22.64) to GBX 1,800 ($21.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDEV stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 474.50 ($5.79). The company had a trading volume of 371,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,661. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 442.50 ($5.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,648 ($20.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,007.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,255.84. The company has a market cap of £187.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.08.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Charles Cotton sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.17), for a total value of £140,700 ($171,690.05). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($17.08), for a total transaction of £490,000 ($597,925.56).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

