Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $9.16 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $9.16 or 0.00043846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $668.09 million and approximately $64.82 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 62% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,963,937 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

