Frax Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $21.39 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00432617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,312.46 or 0.30366531 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00774279 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

