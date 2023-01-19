Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,273 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $39,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FLCB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,868. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.