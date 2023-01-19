Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises 3.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.07% of Hubbell worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $227.97 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.50.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.