Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Visa by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.59.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $219.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

