Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MDT opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

