Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

