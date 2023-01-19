Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 859 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 110,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

