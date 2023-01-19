Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after buying an additional 418,318 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 147,882 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 138,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 120,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,655. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

