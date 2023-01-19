Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

