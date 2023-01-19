Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

