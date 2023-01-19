Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Fortive (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

Fortive Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.