Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.58. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The stock has a market cap of C$751.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

