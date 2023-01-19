FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lifted by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the period. FMC makes up about 3.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FMC worth $15,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

