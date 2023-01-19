Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Price Performance

FLNT opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.