FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Trading 8.4% Higher

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) shares rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ( OTCMKTS:FLIDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $761.53 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

