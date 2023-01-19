Flow One Day Volume Hits $61.79 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $61.79 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00429422 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,283.93 or 0.30142273 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00766152 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

