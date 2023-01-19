Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

