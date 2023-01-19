Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.7 %

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.