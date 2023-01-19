Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 6,581 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

