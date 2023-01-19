First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get First United alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of FUNC stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. First United has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 18.65%.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.