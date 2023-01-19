First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $25,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,695,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532,153 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,680,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 315,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 284,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

