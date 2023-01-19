First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVOL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

