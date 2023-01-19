First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,551 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $171,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,774,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $182.36.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

