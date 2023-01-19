First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,546,000. State Street Corp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after buying an additional 574,203 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

