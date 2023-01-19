First National Trust Co Sells 2,335 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

