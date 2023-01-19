First National Trust Co Purchases 29,499 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned 0.15% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $8,022,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ACRE opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.05%.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.