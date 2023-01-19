First National Trust Co Makes New $536,000 Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,924 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

