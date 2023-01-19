First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $222,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RYT opened at $256.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $304.71.
