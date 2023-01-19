First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.20. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

